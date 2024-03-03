Woman dead after hit-and-run crash near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car that fled the scene last Saturday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been seriously hurt.

The woman, who has been identified as 47-year-old Amy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They believe the vehicle that struck Smith was heading westbound on Thunderbird Road when the crash took place.

The vehicle is believed to have continued westbound after the crash.

No information has been released about that vehicle or its driver.

The crash remains under investigation.