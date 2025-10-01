Woman arrested in connection to 2023 crash that left rideshare passenger dead

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested in connection with a crash in 2023 that left a rideshare passenger dead in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say a 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to the crash on September 9, 2023 near Tatum and Shea boulevards.

When officers arrived that night, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Alec Carbine, 28, was critically hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Carbine was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when the crash took place.

Four other people were hurt in the crash, but they all had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old woman was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Police say the investigation concluded that speed played a role that led up to the crash.

It's not clear what charges the woman is facing.