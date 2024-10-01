Woman arrested at Sky Harbor, accused of trying to take 50,000 fentanyl pills through TSA checkpoint

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after allegedly trying to take approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills through security.

According to police, the woman's luggage was flagged recently for an "anomaly" as it went through a TSA screening.

Airport officers searched the bag and found six kilos of fentanyl pills, vacuumed-sealed.

The woman was located and arrested. Her identity hasn't been released.

Police say the woman was traveling from Phoenix to Atlanta, Georgia.