Woman and girl hurt after shooting late Friday night in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A woman and a teenage girl are hurt after they were shot late Friday night in Avondale.

Avondale police say they were called to the area near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a teenage girl had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say at this time, they have not identified the suspected shooter.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.