Father facing charges after 13-year-old drives car into Mesa building

The teen driver and her father were not hurt in the crash, according to police
MESA, AZ — A 13-year-old girl crashed a vehicle into a building in Mesa Friday night while her father sat in the passenger seat.

The crash happened near Dobson and Baseline roads when the vehicle veered off the roadway and hit the building, according to Mesa Police.

The teen driver and her father were not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Police allege the father allowed his 13-year-old daughter to drive the vehicle before the crash occurred.

The father is facing charges of endangerment and criminal damage.

Police have not released details on why the teenager was driving.

