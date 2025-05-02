Woman accused of shooting, killing father at West Valley home

PHOENIX — A 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after the deadly shooting of her father at a West Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers were first called to the scene near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road just before noon for reports of a shooting at a home.

When officers got to the home, they found 61-year-old Reginald Anderson with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman was at the home and was a witness, but she was not injured.

Anderson's 33-year-old daughter was identified as a suspect.

Investigators tracked the woman down to the Town of Maricopa, where she was arrested. She denied involvement in the incident.

She was booked into jail on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

The investigation is ongoing.