Whiteriver man pleads guilty to 1996 cold case murder

HOLBROOK, AZ — Romeo Clarence Massey Jr. has pleaded guilty to the 1996 murder of 28-year-old Jody Hemphill.

The 45-year-old old man was arrested in June 2023 after newly obtained evidence linked Massey to the crime.

On January 29, Massey pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery.

According to the Navajo County Attorney's Office, Massey will be sentenced on Tuesday, February 27 to 25 years of imprisonment as part of the plea agreement.

Hemphill was found stabbed to death inside the Mountain Edge Tapes & CD store near Highway 260 and Jackson Lane on November 6, 1996.

When police announced Massey was arrested, they indicated that they believe another individual was involved in this incident but has not yet been identified or located.