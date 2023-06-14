PD: Arrest made in 1996 cold case

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ — An arrest has been made in connection to a 1996 cold case, according to the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.

On November 6, 1996, Jody Hemphill was found stabbed to death inside a store near Highway 260 and Jackson Lane.

More than 25 years later, 45-year-old Romeo Massey Jr., has been arrested in connection to the murder.

Officials say newly obtained and analyzed evidence led to the arrest.

Police believe that another individual, who remains outstanding, was involved in this incident.

Officials ask that anyone with information relating to this case call Detective Bunch at (928) 368-8800 or the WeTip anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.