White Mountain Apache police officer arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ — A White Mountain Apache police officer was arrested recently for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in his patrol car and fleeing the scene.

Josh Anderson is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian southeast of Pinetop Lakeside on SR 73 at around 3:30 a.m. on November 23, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. He then allegedly fled the scene.

During their investigation, the White Mountain Apache Police Department determined the vehicle that hit the victim, Iris Billy, was Anderson's patrol unit. Damage consistent with a pedestrian crash was also found on the vehicle.

Police located and arrested Anderson at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona on November 24. After his arrest, Anderson submitted his resignation to the department.

Anderson faces the following tribal criminal code violations: Assault, aggravated assault causing injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, criminal negligence, reckless driving, interference with an officer, death caused by a vehicle, and leaving the scene of a fatality collision.

Additional information about the crash has not been released.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.