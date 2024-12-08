White Mountain Apache PD searching for escaped inmates

White Mountain Apache Police Department is searching for three escaped inmates after a total of six escaped Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the police department announced that Julian Thomas, Isaiah Kindelay, Tyrien Thompson, Shaquille Ivans, Brandon Sanchez and Rio Joplin had escaped from the White Mountain Apache Detention Center.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the police department announced that Ivins, Kindelay and Thompson have been located and are in custody. The other three remain outstanding.

It is unknown if the inmates are believed to be with each other or the nature of the escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WMAPD at 928-338-4942.