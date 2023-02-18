Valley woman's family pleading for answers after deadly hit-and-run

GILBERT, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 32-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the southeast Valley.

Now the family of Norma Jean Norko is speaking out and pushing for answers.

"It just doesn't seem real," said Norma Jean's mom Trudy Norko. "She was a free spirit. She was kind-hearted and full of life."

Trudy and her husband Paul are now heartbroken and still trying to accept the news that she was hit and killed Tuesday night by a car near Crismon Road and Main Street.

MSCO said the driver left the scene.

"She was just a bright light, and they just took her from us and left her," said Trudy.

Her parents said their daughter had been living in the area of the East Valley where the crash happened.

The couple said they hadn't spoken to her in a few months, which said was not unusual.

Their last picture of Norma Jean was taken not far from the scene.

"Somebody knows something and they're not talking," said Paul.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are now turning to the public for help, hoping to get Norma Jean's family some answers.

"We don't know what she was doing in the middle of the road we honestly don't," said MCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

"Was she running across, did she drop something, did she bend over to pick something up," said Sgt. Enriquez. "We don't know."

He told ABC15 there are still many questions about what happened that night.

But with the help of witnesses and grill parts found at the scene, they have released a description of a car.

"Right now we are looking maybe like a white or light-colored 2006-2008 Chevy Malibu," said Sgt. Enriquez.

MCSO believes the car would have damage on the front.

Sgt. Enriquez. is urging anyone with information to call, even anonymously.

"We want to bring closure to obviously for the family for Norma Jean," said Sgt. Enriquez. "We want answers that we don't have and without the public's help we're not going to get."

Trudy and Paul's message to the driver, "They should turn themselves in."

A Meal Train has been organized to help the family.