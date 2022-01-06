Valley man arrested in mother's shooting death at Ahwatukee home

PHOENIX — A Valley man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing his mother in Ahwatukee.

Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Phoenix Police Department were called to a home near 5th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Officials said a 911 operator received a call from a man who reported his mother had been shot and was dying.

When officers arrived, they located 33-year-old Robert Kistner who was walking out from the home with his hands up.

MCSO Robert Kistner

As he was being placed in handcuffs, Kistner stated that he shot his mother twice, according to police.

Officers entered the home and found the victim, 60-year-old Monique Kistner, unresponsive. Officers moved her outside where paramedics pronounced her dead.

Detectives are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

Kistner did not provide any further statements and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.