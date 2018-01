AVONDALE, AZ - An adult son is accused of shooting and killing his father in Avondale.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Avondale police responded to a home in the area of Central and Western avenues after a man was found dead.

Police say 26-year-old Andrew Montanez contacted his mother in Oregon after being kicked out of the house by his father. She called Montanez’s brother who tried for several days to get ahold of him.

He then went to the house and found his father dead, officials said.

Police say the victim was shot several times and had been deceased for about four days.

Montanez was located and arrested at a motel and allegedly told police, “I’m glad it’s over.”

He is being held on a $750,000 bond for second-degree murder.