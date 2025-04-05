UFC fighter helps apprehend driver who crashed into central Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A UFC fighter reportedly helped to apprehend a driver who crashed into a central Phoenix home and flee the scene Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a home in the area of SR-51 and Bethany Home Road around 8:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a house.

No one in the home was injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee after the crash.

Police say one of the homeowners confronted the driver as he tried to leave, and the driver assaulted that homeowner.

According to a post on Henry Cejudo's Instagram, that's when the UFC fighter stepped in and chased down the driver to stop him from getting away.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, now faces multiple charges.

Those charges include DUI and assault.

The crash remains under investigation.