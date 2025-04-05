Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

UFC fighter helps apprehend driver who crashed into central Phoenix home

Henry Cejudo reportedly chased down the driver after he tried to flee the scene near SR-51 and Bethany Home Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Cejudo Car Into House 4-5-25.PNG
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A UFC fighter reportedly helped to apprehend a driver who crashed into a central Phoenix home and flee the scene Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a home in the area of SR-51 and Bethany Home Road around 8:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a house.

No one in the home was injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee after the crash.

Police say one of the homeowners confronted the driver as he tried to leave, and the driver assaulted that homeowner.

According to a post on Henry Cejudo's Instagram, that's when the UFC fighter stepped in and chased down the driver to stop him from getting away.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, now faces multiple charges.

Those charges include DUI and assault.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen