Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two teens shot near 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix Saturday night

Police say both teens are expected to be okay
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
35th Ave / Northern GSW x2 11-5-23
Posted at 7:08 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 10:55:19-05

PHOENIX — Two teens are recovering after they were shot late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th and Northern avenues just after 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teen who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

While investigating the shooting, a second teenage boy was located with a gunshot wound less than half of a mile away.

Police say that victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO OVERNIGHT: Four people, including a teen, shot at a gathering in central Phoenix

No information on possible suspects has been released.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football