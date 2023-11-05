Two teens shot near 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix Saturday night

PHOENIX — Two teens are recovering after they were shot late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th and Northern avenues just after 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teen who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

While investigating the shooting, a second teenage boy was located with a gunshot wound less than half of a mile away.

Police say that victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO OVERNIGHT: Four people, including a teen, shot at a gathering in central Phoenix

No information on possible suspects has been released.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.