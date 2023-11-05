Watch Now
Four people, including a teen, shot at a gathering in central Phoenix

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect
Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 09:55:13-05

PHOENIX — Four people are hurt after police say shots were fired at a large gathering in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived to find three men and a teenager who had been shot.

All four were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police currently believe an argument led to the gunfire at a large gathering that was taking place nearby.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

