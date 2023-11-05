Four people, including a teen, shot at a gathering in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four people are hurt after police say shots were fired at a large gathering in central Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived to find three men and a teenager who had been shot.

All four were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

ALSO OVERNIGHT: Two teens shot near 35th and Northern Avenues

Police currently believe an argument led to the gunfire at a large gathering that was taking place nearby.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.