Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two hurt in shooting at a home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Tolleson 2x GSW
Posted
and last updated

TOLLESON, AZ — Two people were hurt in a shooting near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Tolleson Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, authorities were called to a shooting in the area just before 11 a.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, another man, was injured by what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot. He then drove himself to 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street where he was located by police.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen