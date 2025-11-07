Two hurt in shooting at a home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

TOLLESON, AZ — Two people were hurt in a shooting near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Tolleson Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, authorities were called to a shooting in the area just before 11 a.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, another man, was injured by what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot. He then drove himself to 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street where he was located by police.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.