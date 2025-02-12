Two people dead after shooting at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ — Two people are dead after a reported shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa.

Mesa police say they were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the complex near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police say the man was in his 30s, but he has not yet been identified.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man, and learned he was likely in an apartment at the complex.

After getting a search warrant, officers entered the apartment and found the suspect had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.