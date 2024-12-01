Two officers hurt, suspect dead in shooting involving police near 91st and Grand avenues

PEORIA, AZ — Two officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting involving police near 91st and Grand avenues in Peoria Sunday morning.

The incident occurred sometime around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The officers, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say the individual involved in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials expect delays in the area for most of the day as their investigation into the incident continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.