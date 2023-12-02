Two more teenagers arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE — Two additional teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

Casa Grande police say that a total of five teenagers — ages 13, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — have been arrested and charged with murder and an additional four — ages 15, 16, 16 and 17 — have been charged with criminal trespassing.

Video in the player above contains previous coverage of the shooting.

On November 26, police responded to what appeared to be a house party at a vacant home after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police believe a fight broke out at the party between an unknown number of people. The two 17-year-old girls who were shot were not involved in the fight and were victims of stray gunfire.

One of the girls, identified as 17-year-old Hailey Stephens, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries.

RELATED: Vigil held to honor Casa Grande teen killed by stray bullet

The second teen was struck in the arm and her injuries were not life-threatening.

This case is still being actively investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 421-8700 #7 or at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. To remain anonymous, submit information to Casa Grandes Silent Witness either online or by calling (520) 836-2100.