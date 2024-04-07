Two men hurt after shooting at Westgate hours after the Final Four

GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are hurt after a shooting near Westgate just hours after the Final Four games concluded at State Farm Stadium Saturday night.

Glendale police say they started receiving reports of a shooting near the entertainment district at around 10 p.m.

Officers at Westgate responded and found two men who were hurt.

Both were taken to the hospital, one with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the other with an injury from an apparent assault.

Police say the suspect(s) fled and are still at large. But they add there is no threat to the public.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and is not related to the Final Four festivities. They also say that the victims were not attendees at the Final Four.

The incident remains under investigation.