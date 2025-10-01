Two men found with serious injuries near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two men were found with serious injuries near downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to the area of 1st and Roosevelt streets around 3 a.m. for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, they found one victim with serious traumatic injuries.

A second victim with serious injuries, also a man, was found nearby while officers were still at the scene.

Both men were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries that police believe are consistent with blunt force trauma and being struck with an unknown object.

No suspect information has been released, and there is no word on what may have led to the incident.