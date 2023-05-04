Two men arrested in connection to deadly stabbing near 52nd Ave and Baseline

PHOENIX — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call about an injured person just after 2 a.m.

There, officials found 27-year-old Leevatoh Keetso, suffering from a stab wound. Keetso was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials say video from nearby security cameras showed two men carrying Keetso away from a house.

Five people inside the house were detained. Ultimately two men, a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arrested in connection to the murder.

It is currently unknown what charges the two men may face.