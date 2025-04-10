Two men arrested after alleged attack on couple at Paradise Valley resort

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Two men are in custody, accused of a brazen attack on a couple staying at a resort in Paradise Valley early Tuesday morning.

Paradise Valley police say they received a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday about a reported assault and kidnapping at a local resort.

When officers arrived, a man told them that two men forced their way into his hotel room, assaulted him, and kidnapped the woman who was with him.

The man gave police detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle. Police say the suspect vehicle was later located in south Phoenix.

In coordination with Phoenix police, surveillance was conducted, and a man matching the suspect description was seen getting into the vehicle and leaving a home linked to the suspects.

Officers pulled that vehicle over and identified the driver as Tradarian Clewis.

The vehicle he was driving was registered to Reginald Kimbrough.

The male victim later positively identified Kimbrough as one of the men who attacked him.

The woman was later found safe inside the home. She then positively identified Clewis as the second suspect.

Clewis and Kimbrough are both facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary, and kidnapping.