Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

Police responded to a domestic violence call near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 8:45 a.m. after a man had made statements that he killed his girlfriend.

When officers arrived, they found 70-year-old Ila Washington and 59-year-old Darryle Mooney, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials say that Mooney shot and killed Washington before turning the gun on himself.

This incident remains under investigation.