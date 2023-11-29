Two Cochise County supervisors facing felony charges for interfering with 2022 state election

PHOENIX — Two Cochise County supervisors are facing felony charges in connection to the 2022 Arizona state election.

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the Grand Jury indictments against 61-year-old Peggy Judd and 64-year-old Tom Crosby Thursday.

Both are facing charges of interference with an election officer and conspiracy.

The indictment accuses Judd and Crosby of conspiring to delay the canvass of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 general election.

It also accuses the two of knowingly interfering with the Secretary of State's ability to complete the statewide canvass for the election by preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring within the time period required by state law.

Crosby is the District 1 supervisor in Cochise County, while Judd is the District 3 supervisor in the county.

If convicted, Judd and Crosby could each face up to 2.5 years in prison for each Class 5 felony count.