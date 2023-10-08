Two brothers on a road trip shot at Seligman gas station Saturday

SELIGMAN, AZ — Two brothers are hurt after they were reportedly shot at a gas station in Seligman Saturday afternoon.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a gas station off I-40 at exit 122 just before 4 p.m. for a report of two or three people being shot.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were first to arrive and found the alleged shooter, Vincent Ogawa, inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

Troopers took Ogawa into custody without incident.

YCSO deputies, fire, and EMS personnel arrived and found two men had been shot. Both men were flown to a Flagstaff hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Police say the two victims are brothers, and that they were with several family and friends on a motorcycle trip when they stopped in Seligman.

Ogawa was sitting in front of the store and got up to approach the victims. The three had an argument, and Ogawa reportedly then pulled out the gun and fired three shots at the men.

YCSO says the victims had never Ogawa prior to the incident Saturday. Video surveillance reportedly shows that Ogawa acted alone in the shooting.

It's not clear what charges Ogawa is facing.