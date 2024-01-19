Two boys arrested in connection to vandalism at BASIS Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Two juvenile boys were arrested Thursday in connection to vandalism at BASIS Scottsdale earlier this week.

Officials say the school was vandalized on Sunday and nearly 30 windows were damaged throughout the campus.

Police say that surveillance video showed the two boys entering the school grounds by going under a fence. They then used rocks to shatter the windows to cause about $40,000 in damages.

As a result, some students had to remain home for a day of distance learning on Tuesday.

The clean-up crew at the school told ABC15 they must order new windows and install them, and it could take three to four weeks or longer for everything to be fully restored.

The boys, both under the age of 13, were arrested on Thursday. Scottsdale police say charges for aggravated criminal damage and trespass will be filed with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.