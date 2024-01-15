Scottsdale charter school vandalized, more than 20 windows shattered

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale charter school is working to board up classroom windows after their campus was vandalized over the weekend.

Scottsdale police say officers responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday for criminal damage on school grounds and found more than 20 windows shattered.

Basis Scottsdale school officials say most of the damage to the school is in the lower-level windows of the building.

Vandals threw rocks, shattered windows, and caused glass to break outside and inside of the building.

According to the school, cleanup began on Monday and a restoration company boarded up the damaged windows.

Students in grades 9-12 will remain home Tuesday for one day of distance learning to free up classrooms needed to support students in grades 5-8, according to a press release. Some classes may be relocated to different classrooms.

Teachers are said to provide materials for high school students by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday through ParentSquare.

According to police, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.