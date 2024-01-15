Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Scottsdale charter school vandalized, more than 20 windows shattered

Some students will stay home Tuesday as result
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
BASIS Scottsdale damage
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 18:30:56-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale charter school is working to board up classroom windows after their campus was vandalized over the weekend.

Scottsdale police say officers responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday for criminal damage on school grounds and found more than 20 windows shattered.

Basis Scottsdale school officials say most of the damage to the school is in the lower-level windows of the building.

Vandals threw rocks, shattered windows, and caused glass to break outside and inside of the building.

According to the school, cleanup began on Monday and a restoration company boarded up the damaged windows.

Students in grades 9-12 will remain home Tuesday for one day of distance learning to free up classrooms needed to support students in grades 5-8, according to a press release. Some classes may be relocated to different classrooms.

Teachers are said to provide materials for high school students by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday through ParentSquare.

According to police, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61