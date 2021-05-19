Two arrested in Hyatt Regency hotel shooting in downtown Phoenix

PHOEINX — Two men are facing charges for a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel on May 9, according to court documents.

According to documents filed with the Maricopa County Superior Court, 18-year-old Camron Anderson and 21-year-old Reymel Latre are each facing 11 counts of aggravated assault for the shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Just after midnight on that Saturday morning, Phoenix Police officers responded to the hotel located near 2nd and Monroe streets for reports of multiple people shot.

When officers arrived they located multiple people who were shot in the hotel lobby and one man who was found dead in the elevator lobby. Officials identified the man as 21-year-old Jaziah Shakor Causey.

Six men and one woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that there was large party being held on the 7th floor of the hotel and two separate groups entered an elevator to go up to the 7th floor.

Using witness statements and surveillance video, police were able to identify Anderson and Latre as two of the people among the group.

Witnesses told police that Anderson called out to one of the men while inside the elevator before shots were fired.

According to witnesses, Latre pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man inside the elevator.

People inside the elevator also pulled out guns and started shooting, according to court documents.

The person who was initially challenged by Anderson was struck by gunfire but survived.

Later, when investigators reviewed surveillance video, they observed Anderson and Latre entering the elevator with two separate groups.

It’s unclear if the two were part of the same or separate groups.

Following the gunfire, multiple people were seen in surveillance video running from the elevator, including Anderson, who was seen leaving the elevator with a handgun in his right hand.

Anderson was later located at a hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Latre was also seen on surveillance running from the elevator. He later returned to the elevator lobby and contacted a man.

According to a police report, the man placed two handguns on the ground and then Latre picked them up from the ground. Latre then walked away from the lobby and picked up a magazine for one of the weapons.

Detectives later recovered multiple handguns from the scene as well as casings of different calibers inside the elevator.

Several of the people inside the elevator admitted to police that they were in possession of guns.

Latre denied having any involvement in the shooting and denied having a gun, but he did admit to picking up the weapons in the elevator lobby.

Anderson was identified through a photographic lineup as the person who fired multiple rounds.

On May 10, police interviewed Anderson who told them he was at the hotel but did not know what happened in the elevator and he did not have a gun.

He was able to provide the names of five people he was with, including the person who was killed.

After being confronted with evidence, Anderson admitted he did have a gun and hid it inside a vehicle before he left the area. However, he denied that he fired the weapon.

Both Anderson and Latre have been booked into jail on 11 counts of aggravated assault.