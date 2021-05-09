1 killed, 7 injured during shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Phoenix where multiple people were injured.

Police officials said on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., a group of people attending a function at the Hyatt Regency hotel, near 2nd and Monroe streets, got into an altercation and shots were fired from multiple people.

When police arrived they found multiple gunshot victims and helped everyone, including hotel staff, evacuate the building while they conducted a search.

Police said a male was found dead inside the hotel while seven others were taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries.

The ages of the victims range from 18-22 years old.

Authorities believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Detectives are still working to learn the relationships between those involved.

The names of those involved or any possible suspects hasn't been released.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.