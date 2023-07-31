Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two arrested after Chandler PD find thousands of fentanyl pills, cash, firearms

Chandler PD fentanyl bust 7/26
Chandler PD
Chandler PD fentanyl bust 7/26
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 15:48:01-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Two people have been arrested in connection to an illegal fentanyl bust in Chandler.

On July 26, detectives with the Chandler Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested a man during a drug investigation.

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found to be transporting 3,000 fentanyl pills. A search warrant was obtained to search his apartment in Mesa where authorities found more drugs.

At the apartment, detectives seized 51,000 fentanyl pills, $31,760 in cash, and 10 firearms, according to Chandler PD.

A woman was also arrested on related charges.

They were both booked into jail on several charges related to narcotics, illegal firearms possession, and money laundering.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!