Tucson man accused of delivering one million fentanyl pills to Phoenix area 'on a weekly basis'

Jose Manuel Cruz Rivera is facing multiple charges in connection to the drug seizure
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 28, 2023
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Tucson man is accused of delivering one million fentanyl pills to the Phoenix area every week for a Mexico-based drug cell.

Jose Manuel Cruz Rivera, 29, was arrested on June 23 during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, according to court paperwork.

During the stop, police found about one million fentanyl pills in the vehicle, along with roughly $1,000.

Police believe Cruz Rivera had brought a million pills to individuals in the Phoenix area each week starting in late May.

An investigation led the 29-year-old to be identified as the main courier for a Mexico-based drug cell.

He later told authorities he was being paid to deliver the pills to someone in Glendale.

Cruz Rivera is facing charges of possession with intent to sell a narcotic drug, conspiracy, and conducting a criminal enterprise.

It is the second time this month that a seizure of at least one million fentanyl pills headed for the Valley has been conducted.

