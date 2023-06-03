More than 1 million fentanyl pills headed for Phoenix seized south of Tucson

AMADO, AZ — More than 200 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers Friday.

DPS officials say it happened Friday morning on Interstate 19 near Amado, Arizona, between Tucson and Nogales.

A DPS Drug Enforcement trooper made a traffic stop on a 2015 Honda Accord on I-19 at milepost 34 (kilometer 54). During the stop, the trooper noticed several indicators of criminal activity, according to DPS.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl pills and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

--Arizona State Troopers Seize Over 229 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills on Interstate 19 Near Amado--#AZTroopers discovered approximately 229.8 lb of fentanyl pills and 9.65 lb of cocaine worth an estimated $3.1 million.



Authorities say the drugs were being smuggled from Sonora, Mexico to Phoenix.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges including possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs for sale.

It's estimated there were 1,042,000 pills.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl and cocaine in Phoenix is $3.1 million, according to DPS.