Toxicology report shows red light runner was DUI in crash that killed Phoenix Officer Ginarro New

PHOENIX — A toxicology report shows 31-year old Christopher Castro was driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light in May and hit and killed Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New.

Toxicology results released Monday by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office show Castro had a 0.233 BAC level at the time of his death, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Castro also died of his injuries in the crash.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 31, 2021, near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Witnesses reportedly saw an eastbound vehicle running a red light while the police cruiser was going southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Castro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New, who was 27 at the time, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officer New had been with the department since July 2019 and had recently started his shift when the crash occurred.