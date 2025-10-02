Tolleson police searching for man believed to be connected to attempted kidnapping

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police are seeking the public's help in locating a man they say tried to kidnap a girl on Monday.

Police say they were called to the area along Van Buren Street east of 91st Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.

Officers learned that a man approached a girl and grabbed her by the arm, attempting to pull her away.

The child was reportedly able to break free, and the man fled the area.

Tolleson police provided the photo below of the man they believe is involved in the attempted kidnapping.

Police say they have been able to identify the man.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the man is asked to call Tolleson police at 623-936-7186.