Three teens arrested in connection to homicide near 27th Avenue and I-10

PHOENIX — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a March 14 homicide.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, they responded to a shooting at a residence near 27th Avenue and I-10.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Manuel Hinojos and a teenage male with gunshot wounds, Hinojos died from his injuries.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Hinojos was the homeowner and the three teens were burglarizing his home.

Hinojos was armed and confronted the teens, which led to gunshots being fired.

Two of the teens fled the scene, and the other exchanged gunshots with Hinojos.

According to police, the teenager that was transported to the hospital was booked after being released from medical care.

Another teenager was located and arrested at the scene and was booked on the day of the incident.

Then the final teenager involved was located and arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

All three suspects have since been referred to the Juvenile Correction Center. There are no remaining suspects in this case.