Three shot in Phoenix during OfferUp exchange

PHOENIX — Three men are recovering in a hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix during an OfferUp exchange.

On March 17, Phoenix police were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. Officials said at 9:30 p.m., the victim went there to meet up with the other two men for an OfferUp deal.

At some point, the victim and one suspect armed themselves with handguns and started shooting at each other.

All three men were struck and are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Before police arrived the suspects jumped into the victim's vehicle and drove off. The vehicle and two men were located at a nearby hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.