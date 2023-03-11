Three police officers hurt following fight with man at Dutch Bros near Power and Ray Roads

MESA, AZ — Three police officers are injured and one man is in custody after a fight at a Dutch Bros in Mesa.

Mesa police say they received a call Saturday morning for a man being verbally abusive with staff at the location near Power and Ray roads.

The man left before the officers arrived. But he returned when police got to the scene to confront officers.

According to Mesa police, the man approached officers in a hostile manner. That is when police deployed a taser that did not connect with the man.

Following that, a fight broke out between officers and the man, leaving three of the officers with injuries.

The extent of those injuries is not yet known, however, police say there are officers in the hospital.

The man is being evaluated for DUI and is expected to face multiple felony charges.