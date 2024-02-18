Three people arrested in connection to 'dinner-time burglaries'

PHOENIX — Three people were arrested Friday night in connection to "dinner-time burglaries" that have been reported around the Valley since December 2023.

Police say that around 7:30 p.m. Friday, multiple people were seen by surveillance officers in a neighborhood near Camelback Mountain off of 44th Street and Camelback Road.

The group had entered the property of a residential home, then later left the property and got into a nearby minivan.

Police say the driver of the minivan had rammed unmarked police vehicles in an attempt to drive off but was unsuccessful.

Four people got out of the minivan and ran into the neighborhood.

Police were able to find three of the four individuals who got out of the minivan.

20-year-old Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 21-year-old Johan Salvo Alacon, and 25-year-old Manuel Eduardo Fuentes Gomez were arrested and booked on various charges, including burglary. Police say all three individuals were in possession of fraudulent identification and were in the United States on overstayed visas.

Police believe that there are several members of South American Theft Groups still outstanding.

It is recommended for the community to remain vigilant and report and suspicious activity.