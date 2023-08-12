Three in custody after reported shooting, armed robbery in Mesa

MESA — Three people are in custody after reports of a shooting and armed robbery in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Officials say the incident started near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when police received a call from someone saying a vehicle pulled up next to them and shot at the caller's vehicle.

Shortly after, the police department's Real Time Crime Center notified officers of a possible armed robbery at a park near Center Street and 8th Avenue.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it did not stop. The vehicle eventually crashed at Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue.

Officials say three people exited the crashed vehicle and ran in different directions. All three were ultimately taken into custody.

According to police, two of the individuals are males under the age of 18. The third individual is an adult male.

The adult had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

While officers were on the scene, police say another victim approached officers and told them that the three individuals taken into custody tried to rob the victim at Country Club and 10th Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation.