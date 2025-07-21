Tempe grand jury declines to indict on murder charges in deadly road rage case

TEMPE, AZ — A grand jury has declined to indict a man on murder and weapons-related charges following a deadly road rage shooting in Tempe.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on July 1, near Priest Drive and Warner Road.

Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Steven Bevan with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the other person involved, 46-year-old Dustin Jackson, stayed at the scene and was detained.

According to investigators, the two men interacted at several stoplights before the confrontation ended with Bevan approaching Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson told police he feared for his life and fired a single shot through his driver’s side window. Court documents indicate he did not explain what made him feel threatened.

Both men reportedly had young children in their vehicles at the time. No one else was hurt.

After reviewing video evidence, a grand jury chose not to indict Jackson on homicide or weapons charges. However, he was indicted for possession or use of narcotic drugs and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.