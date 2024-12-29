Teen hurt in shooting near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teen is hurt after being shot early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just before 4:45 a.m., they were called to the area of 7th Street and Union Hills Drive for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple teens at the scene, one of which had been shot.

That teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe two vehicles were traveling on Union Hills Drive when they exchanged gunfire.

It's not clear if any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.