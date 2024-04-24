Teen facing charges after shooting at Pete's Fish and Chips in Glendale in March

GLENDALE, AZ — A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, accused of robbing a 17-year-old and shooting him while he ran away near Pete's Fish and Chips in Glendale in March.

Police were called to the restaurant near 59th Avenue and Glendale on March 27 in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the back.

He was originally taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police learned the victim had arranged a meeting with the suspect to trade a gun with him.

Police uncovered text messages that corroborated the meeting.

The victim later told police that after he handed the 16-year-old the gun, he then told the victim it was a robbery.

He shot the victim as he tried to run away, according to court documents.

Detectives were also able to trace the suspect's location through his phone, which they discovered was in the area of the shooting when it took place.

The 16-year-old suspect now faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and a minor possessing a firearm.