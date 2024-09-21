Watch Now
Teen dead, three others hurt after shooting near 16th and Van Buren streets

An adult and two other teens have non-life-threatening injuries
Phoenix police
PHOENIX — A teen is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police were originally called to the old Phoenix Memorial Hospital near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road for a report that four gunshot wound victims had been dropped off there.

When officers arrived, they found three teens and an adult had been shot.

A teen boy had life-threatening injuries. He later died of those injuries.

A man, another teen boy, and a teen girl all had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police learned the original shooting scene was near 16th and Van Buren streets.

Limited details about the shooting or any suspects have been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

