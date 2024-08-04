Teen boy dead, another in custody after overnight shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and another teen is in custody after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

The teen has not yet been identified.

Phoenix police say another teenage boy was detained at the scene.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.