Teen accused of starting gunfight at Tanger Outlet Mall sentenced to nearly nine years in prison

GLENDALE, AZ — A teenager who started a gunfight at Tanger Outlet Mall almost two years ago has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.

Raul Franco, now 19, fired shots at a group of people at the shopping center in Glendale in March of 2022.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of the Tanger Outlet Mall shooting.

That group fired back and all told, five people were hurt in the gunfight. Three of those hurt were children.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the youngest victim, a 4-year-old, still suffers from injuries sustained during the shooting.

“Not only did this defendant’s actions harm innocent people, he also caused panic and fear for hundreds who were simply out shopping that day,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “The irreparable damage left behind cannot be erased. It is my hope that this sentencing brings closure to those who will never forget that day.”

The sentencing stems from two cases, one from MCAO and the other from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

According to MCAO, Franco pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment, all felonies, in their case.