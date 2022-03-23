Multiple people shot in active situation at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting at Tanger Outlets near 95th and Glendale avenues just west of Westgate. Police are asking all businesses in the area to lock down and are asking people to stay out of the area.

Police say their primary search of the area is now clear and they don't believe there are any suspects still outstanding.

Glendale police say there is at least one victim shot. Video from the scene shows police, fire trucks, and ambulances responding to the area.

ABC15 reporters on the scene are reporting that they've seen multiple people injured being taken by ambulance from the scene.

BREAKING: multiple people shot at Tanger outlets. I just saw a woman and man taken with gun shots wound.



POLICE TELL ME SCENE IS ACTIVE. pic.twitter.com/eaGpVjxU5z — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 23, 2022

The incident began around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Shooting at Tanger Outlets near 95th Ave and Glendale. At this time we have at least one victim. We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 23, 2022

Police say anyone looking to pick up a loved one that is at Tanger Outlets should go to the orange lot at the State Farm Stadium.

