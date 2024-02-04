Suspect at large after shooting a man during an armed robbery at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot during an armed robbery at a Phoenix gas station early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road just after 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Police have learned that the man was shot during an armed robbery.

The suspect reportedly took the man's vehicle after shooting him.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle nearby, but the suspect had fled the vehicle and is still at large.

No information on the suspect has been released at this point.

The robbery remains under investigation.