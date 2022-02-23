Watch
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Tempe

Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:54:24-05

TEMPE, AZ — An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tempe on Saturday.

According to Tempe police, a dark Camaro was driving northbound when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street near McClintock and Hermosa drives, near the US 60.

The victim, 23-year-old Cole Descheny, was immediately transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Tempe police say the suspect, 19-year-old Hector Duarte, relocated the vehicle and was in the process of having it repaired when it was located.

Duarte was arrested Tuesday for leaving the scene of a crash causing death, and tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.

